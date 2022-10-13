Jamie Foxx Denied Entry To Cardi B?s Birthday Party

TMZ reports that as Cardi B was celebrating her 30th birthday party, actor/comedian Jamie Foxx showed up, but was turned away at the door.

Foxx brought along about 5 friends and the guard would not allow him to enter the party. As Foxx walked away, the door guard came running out to the street, asking him to come back. Foxx told him , “It’s all good. I love you, but it was all too much.” He then stepped back into his white Rolls-Royce and left.

According to a photo agency, Foxx was initially turned away because he had too many guests with him.

