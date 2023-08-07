Jamie Foxx Apologizes For Sharing Antisemitic Post

Jamie Foxx issued an apology on Instagram Saturday (August 5th) regarding a previous post he shared, which some believe was antisemitic.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” the Ray actor wrote.

The post in question included a caption that read, “They killed this dude named Jesus … What do you think they’ll do to you???!” He added the hashtags “#fakefriends” and “#fakelove.”

According to USA Today, some believed “they” signified Jewish people due to an “historic antisemitic trope” that Jews are responsible for the death of Jesus. Foxx clarified that “they” was in reference to a “fake friend” who “betrayed” him. “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” he wrote.

Jennifer Aniston also released a statement after she was accused of liking the post by A Wider Frame, a newsletter focused on Jewish world news. “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” the Friends actress said. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feed − I do NOT support any type of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”