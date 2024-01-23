Jamie Dornan Suffered Heart Attack Symptoms Due To Toxic Caterpillars

Jamie Dornan’s friend, Gordon Smart, revealed on a recent episode of The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected radio show that he and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor were both hospitalized during a trip to Portugal last year after interacting with “toxic caterpillars.”

Smart said that one night, he experienced “tingling in my left hand and tingling in my left arm,” which is “normally the sign of the start of a heart attack.” He was hospitalized after discovering he had a heart rate of 210 BPM and learned that Dornan had also been hospitalized with the same symptoms.

“It turns out that there are caterpillars on golf courses in the south of Portugal that have been killing people’s dogs and giving men in their 40s heart attacks,” Smart explained. “It turns out we brushed up against processionary caterpillars and had been very lucky to come out of that one alive.”