Jamie Dornan Opens Up About A ‘Stalker-Type Situation’ He Experienced After ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Jamie Dornan told The Independent in a recent interview that he’s mostly been able to “live a pretty normal life” since starring in Fifty Shades of Grey—but that there have been times when fans have gotten out of hand. Dornan played Christian Grey in the trilogy, which garnered him international fame.

“I’ve been involved in situations where it’s impacted my family,” he told the outlet, reflecting on one incident in particular. “I had a situation … a stalker-type situation before Covid. That was f—king scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there. It was not something … The more I can block that out, the better it is for me and the family.”

Most of the time, though, the Belfast actor “can live a pretty normal life.” He added, “I can sit on the Tube and I’m fine.”