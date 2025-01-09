James Woods, Adam Brody, Anna Faris and More Celebrities Lose Homes In L.A. Fires

Devastating fires continue to destroy homes, businesses, and structures in the Los Angeles area, leading to the cancellation of Hollywood premieres, and halting production on TV shows including Fallout, Hacks, Grey’s Anatomy, and Suits: L.A. The 2025 Critics Choice Awards scheduled for January 12th have been postponed. Celebrities like John Goodman, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, James Woods, Miles Teller, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Diane Warren, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and Paris Hilton have all lost homes to the fires, with more than 10,000 acres burned in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu regions. (Variety)