James Van Der Beek Selling ‘Varsity Blues’ Jerseys To Cover Cancer Treatment

James Van Der Beek, who recently revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis, is raising funds to help cover the “financial burden of cancer” for families “including my own” by selling limited-edition jerseys of his character Jonathan “Mox” Moxon from Varsity Blues. The actor stated that “100% of my net proceeds” will go toward cancer treatments, including the hashtag, “#cancerisexpensive.” Van Der Beek, 47, shared his optimistic outlook on his health while promoting the jerseys on Instagram. Meanwhile, the 4K UHD version of Varsity Blues, where Van Der Beek portrayed an academically-gifted quarterback, is on sale for Cyber Monday on Amazon. (COS)