James Gunn And Jennifer Holland Are Married

Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Black Adam actress Jennifer Holland have tied the knot! The pair announced the news on Instagram Friday (September 30th).

Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, Gunn wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director added, “And yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” referring to a video showing guests watching the moose walk past the celebration.

Holland wrote on her Instagram page, “@jamesgunn and I got married surrounded by the most beautiful humans, the most magical scenery, and endless love and laughter. My gratitude is bursting at the seams.”