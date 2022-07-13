James Franco, Jennifer Coolidge, Sofia Carson + More!

JAMES FRANCO TO STAR IN ‘ME, YOU:’ People reports that James Franco is returning to acting four years after facing sexual misconduct allegations. The 127 Hours actor is set to play a fisherman in the period drama Me, You, directed by Billie August. Franco will also star in the upcoming action movie Mace.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE TALKS SEASON TWO OF ‘THE WHITE LOTUS:’ In an interview with Deadline, Jennifer Coolidge shared a glimpse into the second season of The White Lotus. Coolidge received her first Primetime Emmy nomination on Tuesday (July 12th) for her role in the show. “I’m still Tanya,” she said. “I’m still messed up.” Coolidge went on to say that The White Lotus: Sicily “feels completely different…almost like a different show.” She added, “It’s even more complicated than the first one.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘PURPLE HEARTS:’ According to PopSugar, the trailer for the Netflix original movie Purple Hearts was released on Tuesday (July 12th). Sofia Carson stars as a singer-songwriter who falls in love with a marine, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

ALDEN EHRENREICH IS CAST IN ‘IRONHEART:’ Deadline reports that Solo star Alden Ehrenreich has been cast in the Marvel series Ironheart for Disney+. Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos are set to star in the show as well.