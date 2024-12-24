James Earl Jones, Iconic Actor & Voice of Darth Vader, Dies At 93 (09/10)

James Earl Jones, the prolific actor widely-known as the iconic voice as Darth Vader in Star Wars, passed away at 93 in New York. Overcoming a stutter as a child, he became a pioneering Black actor with a career spanning 60 years. Jones’ diverse roles included King Jaffe Joffer in Coming 2 America, Mufasa in The Lion King, and roles in Dr. Strangelove, Conan the Barbarian, and Field of Dreams. He was an EGOT winner, having earned 2 Emmys, a Grammy, an Honorary Oscar and and 3 Tony Awards. Recognized for his more than 80 film credits, he was revered for his contributions to theater, film, and TV, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. (Variety)