James Earl Jones, Chadwick Boseman, Christian Bale + More!

FAMILY OF ONE OF JEFFREY DAHMER’S VICTIMS ‘PISSED’ AT NETFLIX FOR NEW SERIES: According to The New York Post, the cousin of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims took to Twitter after Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped on Netflix. Errol Lindsey was Dahmer’s 11th victim, and his cousin Eric Perry wrote, “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

JAMES EARL JONES WILL NO LONGER VOICE DARTH VADER IN ‘STAR WARS’ FILMS: Today reports that James Earl Jones has signed off to allow Lucasfilms to use archival voice recordings for future films in the Star Wars franchise. Lucasfilm sound editor Matthew Wood said, “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character. So how do we move forward?” The company will be using Respeecher, which Today writes is “a Ukrainian startup that uses AI technology to craft new conversations from revitalized old voice recordings.”

MARVEL STUDIOS PRESIDENT COMMENTS ON THE DECISION TO NOT RECAST KING T’CHALLA IN ‘BLACK PANTHER’ SEQUEL: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told Empire Magazine why they decided against recasting King T’Challa in the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, following Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he said. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

CHRISTIAN BALE HAD TO ‘ISOLATE’ HIMSELF FROM CHRIS ROCK ON THE SET OF ‘AMSTERDAM:’ Christian Bale told IndieWire recently that he had to “isolate” himself from Chris Rock on the set of Amsterdam because the comedian made him laugh too much. “Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act,” Bale said. “Because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock. So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.'” The Dark Knight actor added, “I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself. Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene.”