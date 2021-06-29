James Corden To Revise Spill Your Guts After Backlash

James Corden is revising his Spill Your Guts segment after a viral TikTok video highlighted how several segments from the show used Asian delicacies in the segment, such as balut (boiled fertilized egg dish), pídàn (thousand-year-old egg) and xuě dòufǔ (pig blood).

They were all designed to punish and horrify guests. Kim Saira, the author of the TikTok video, started a Change.org petition calling for the segment to be taken off the air, for Corden to formally apologize and for the show to donate money to local Asian American organizations. More than 45,000 people have signed.

“In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it,” the petition reads.

Corden recently told Howard Stern that he would keep but adjust the segment, and focus more on diet-busting foods like pizza covered in cheeseburgers.