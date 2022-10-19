James Corden Apologizes ‘Profusely’ To NYC Restaurant Owner For Being The ‘Most Abusive Customer’

James Corden is now allowed back at the NYC restaurant Balthazar, after The Late Late Show host “apologized profusely” to the restaurant’s owner, Keith McNally. On Monday (October 17th), McNally wrote on Instagram that Corden is “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

According to McNally, Corden was especially “nasty” to his staff when he found hair in his food and “a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk” in his wife’s egg yolk omelet. Regarding the hair, McNally wrote, “Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.”

Upon finding the hair, Corden reportedly said, “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.” ‘ He also allegedly screamed at the server about the omelet: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

“I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden,” McNally wrote in his post. In a follow-up post, the restaurant owner said he’s forgiven Corden after he called him and “apologized profusely.”

McNally added, “Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar. So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven.”