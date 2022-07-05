James Cameron, The Wendy Williams Show, Tom Cruise + More!

JAMES CAMERON MIGHT NOT DIRECT FUTURE ‘AVATAR’ MOVIES: James Cameron might be taking a step back from the Avatar franchise. In an interview with Empire, the Titanic director said, “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”

YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR ‘THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW’ IS DELETED: Variety reports that the YouTube channel for The Wendy Williams Show seems to have disappeared. Searches for the channel through YouTube did not yield any results. This comes two weeks after the final episode of the 13th season aired.

‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ DIRECTOR SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTO OF TOM CRUISE: On Sunday (July 3rd), Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie wished Tom Cruise a happy 60th birthday by posting what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo from the new movie. The image shows Cruise hanging onto the wing of a red vintage biplane. Deadline reports that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is scheduled to be released on July 14th, 2023.

KELSEY GRAMMER GIVES UPDATE ON ‘FRASIER’ REBOOT: On Monday’s (July 4th) episode of The Talk, Kelsey Grammer provided an update on where things stand with the Frasier revival. On when they plan to start filming, he said, “There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later … But we’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good.”