James Bond Producer Says Role is Male-Exclusive

The internet may want Charlize Theron to play James Bond, but it isn’t going to happen, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson briskly inform Variety.

Daniel Craig is exiting his successful tenure as 007 in the $250 million No Time to Die, his fifth time playing the beloved spy. The film drops in April.

So with Craig out, who’s in? Theron has been floated, as have Idris Elba and Richard Madden. Broccoli and Wilson insist that the search has not begun, but that certain requirements must be met.

Broccoli said: “He can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”