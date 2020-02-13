Jameela Jamil Responds to Claims That She Has Munchausen Syndrome

Jameela Jamil is lashing back at critics who are accusing her of fabricating health issues. The 33-year-old Good Place actress responded to viral social media posts claiming she has Munchausen syndrome, or fictitious disorder.

Both involve feigning health issues to get attention. The criticism also follows blowback she got for coming out as queer on Twitter. Naysayers are pointing out what they believe are discrepancies in past interviews she’s given about suffering injuries in car accidents, and other maladies.

She wrote on Twitter: “First I’m lying about my sexuality, now I’m being accused of munchausens? By an unhinged idiot who didn’t realize in all her ‘research’ that my car accident injury stories are ‘different’ because they were about TWO SEPARATE CAR ACCIDENTS 13 years apart? You can keep it.”

In a follow-up, she tweeted that she suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which affects connective tissues, including skin, joints and blood vessels. She explained the lesser-known condition makes people “doubt your illness and injuries because you look okay.”

Jamil has been open about other scares too, including concern over cancer, experiences with mercury poisoning and seizures.