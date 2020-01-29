Jameela Jamil & Politician ‘Name and Shame’ Kardashians in Detox Tea Bill

A Manhattan politician is shouting “shame on you!” to Kim, Khloe and much of the rest of the Kardashian–Jenner crew for promoting weight-loss “detox teas.”

Councilman Mark Levine (D, Upper Manhattan) said at a hearing: “I’m going to name names: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose … shame on you!”

Levine continued: “Shame on all of you for using the trust you have established with young people to push these products, to push these dangerous products, because you wanted to receive lucrative contracts.”

Levine is pushing for a law that will ban the sale of detox teas, shakes and the like to New Yorkers under age 18. While they are marketed for weight loss and cleansing purposes, many have raised concerned over the potential side effects.

According to the National Institute of Health, one ingredient in these items “can cause adverse events including clinically apparent liver injury when used in high doses for longer than recommended periods.”

Actress and body positive activist Jameela Jamil has long campaigned against celeb promotions of diet teas. She embraced the bill in a statement, saying: “As someone who struggled with an eating disorder for most of my youth, I have personally known and suffered the long term effects of the devious side of the diet/detox industry. I am committed to this fight and proud to stand with New York as they consider signing legislation to protect the physical and mental health of young people.”