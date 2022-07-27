Jameela Jamil, Paul Rudd, Blake Moynes + More!

JAMEELA JAMIL SNIFFS PAUL RUDD AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON: On Monday (July 25th), The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil posted a video of herself to Instagram seeming to sniff Paul Rudd at the San Diego comic-con. “Stayed a foot away. But then he hugged me! Smells like eternal youth. I love him so much,” she captioned the post.

BLAKE MOYNES AND NATALIE LEE SPEND TIME TOGETHER IN THE CARIBBEAN: According to E! News, Bachelorette star Blake Moynes and Love is Blind star Natalie Lee have been keeping fans guessing ever since Lee shared a selfie to her Instagram stories showing the pair together in the Caribbean. “the crossover nobody asked for,” she captioned the photo. Moynes shared a clip to his stories on Monday (July 25th) of their “breakfast date,” and revealed Lee’s dream of being a “turtle barnacle in another life.” On Tuesday (July 26th), Moynes posted a compilation video showing the two reality stars satellite tagging turtles for conservation purposes.

MIKE SHOUHED CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: According to Page Six, Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is facing 14 criminal charges, including domestic violence. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Shouhed with various misdemeanors including battery and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness from making a report. He is also facing weapons charges, including criminal storage of a loaded firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

AUDRINA PATRIDGE SAYS SHE AND CHRIS PINE BROKE UP BECAUSE OF ‘THE HILLS:’ In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, Audrina Patridge shares why she and Wonder Woman star Chris Pine went their separate ways. “He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” she wrote. “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming ‘The Hills’, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”