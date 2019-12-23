Jameela Jamil Opens Up About Eating Disorder

Good Place star Jameela Jamil has become one of the most outspoken body positive celebs in Hollywood, calling out stars like Khloe and Kim Kardashian for what she sees as body-shaming promotions and ads.

Now, she is opening up about why she is so careful about the image she projects. Jamil shared a shot of herself from 10 years ago when she was struggling with an eating disorder. The 33-year-old said she was “weak” from hunger.

“This was a sad day 10 years ago,” she wrote. “I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was ‘too fat’ and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins.”

She continued: “Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s.”

Jameel recovered through EDMR therapy, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Patients are treated by recalling traumatic event and then tracking a therapist’s hand movements with their eyes, thereby mentally reprocessing their trauma.

Jameel added: “The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR, it works faster so it was much cheaper. CBT Cognitive Behavioral Therapy didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries.”

She also credited the “I Weigh” community for neutralizing her feelings about body weight.