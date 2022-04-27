Jameela Jamil Leaves Twitter After Elon Musk Buys The Company

The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has announced that she will no longer be on Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the company.

On Monday (April 25th), Jamil wrote, “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

In a follow-up post featuring photos with her adorable dog, Barold, she said, “Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold.”

The Marry Me actress continued, “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.“

Jamil was referring to a statement released by Musk that reads, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The New York Post reports that the hashtags #DeleteTwitter and #RIPTwitter were also trending following Musk’s purchase of the platform.