Jameela Jamil, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos + More!

JAMEELA JAMIL COMMENTS ON CHOICE TO HONOR KARL LAGERFORD AT THE 2023 MET GALA: Jameela Jamil is making her voice heard when it comes to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerford, who was honored at this year’s Met Gala. The Good Place actress previously spoke out against the decision to honor him, highlighting offensive statements he’s made in the past. “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level, a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday (May 2nd). “And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it.”

KELLY RIPA AND MARK CONSUELOS CELEBRATE 27 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos both took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2nd) to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary. Ripa shared a reel of photos from their lives together and wrote, “27 years … in 27 seconds! Happy Anniversary to my beloved @Instasuelos. #TimeFlies.” For his part, Consuelos shared a photo of the couple kissing. “Happy Anniversary to my fave @kellyripa ..27 years!!!!!” he captioned the post.

PADMA LAKSHMI IS FEATURED IN ‘SPORTS ILLUSTRATED’ SWIMSUIT ISSUE AT 52: Padma Lakshmi is celebrating her new spot in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. The 52-year-old Top Chef host appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday (May 1st) and said, “I would have killed for it when I was in my 20s and a model because it is the holy grail and they never even called me for anything like this. And I really thought that ship had passed, to be honest.” She added, “So when I got the call now a few months ago, I was like, ‘You’re f**king s***ting me, really?’ I did not believe the news on the phone. And then I started freaking out.”

COCKROACH THAT CRASHED THE MET GALA GOES VIRAL: According to Entertainment Tonight, fans can’t get enough of the cockroach that crashed the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night (May 1st). The insect was filmed scampering down the same red carpet as Hollywood’s biggest stars before it met its fate underneath a photographer’s shoe.