Jameela Jamil Drags Notion That She and Meghan Markle Are BFFs

Jameela Jamil hit up Twitter to shut down a tabloid claim that she’s quarantining with her “best friend” Meghan Markle in Santa Barbara.

She tweeted: “LOL. Went to a hotel in SB for a romantic getaway with my boyfriend… and have seen 8 days of articles with increasingly ridiculous stories, none of which are consistent, none of which make sense… (all to now create the lie that she controls me and coordinates my every move).”

Jamil continued: “I’ve met this woman once. Ever. #BestFriends These articles are a strategy to now blame her for MY every word and move. And to attempt to discredit my calling them out as if it isn’t a *FACT* that they bully and harass her for clicks, to feed Britain’s already sturdy xenophobia.”

The 34-year-old continued, dragging the British press’ coverage of Markle: “As the conversation around racism in UK media is heating up, they are scrambling to justify years of racially motivated abuse/harassment by turning the public against her based on lies and rumors. Remember how they printed she would ‘thicken the Royal blue blood with EXOTIC DNA?’”

Then, Jamil highlighted their Netflix deal, adding: “Oh no! But how is everyone going to keep perpetuating the lie that they live off British tax payers?! It’s so exciting to see how this will somehow be twisted.”