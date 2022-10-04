Jameela Jamil Condemns 2023 Met Gala Theme

She Hulk actress Jameela Jamil is speaking out against the recent decision to choose controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld for the theme of the 2023 Met Gala. Vogue announced news of the theme last week.

“This man… was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform in such a distinctly hateful way, mostly towards women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life, showing no remorse, offering no atonement, no apology, no help to groups he attacked… there was no explanation for his cruel outbursts,” Jamil wrote on Instagram Saturday (October 1st).

The Good Place actress continued, “Those groups were women who were sexually assaulted, the entire me too movement, gay couples who wanted to adopt, all fat people, specifically fat women, and some of his greatest harm was against Muslim refugees, and the disgusting way he spoke about people fleeing their homes for fear of their lives.”

She noted that saying her piece would “probably end” her relationship with Vogue. Regardless, she pointed out, “Why is THIS who we celebrate when there are so many AMAZING designers out there who aren’t bigoted white men? What happened to everyone’s principles and ‘advocacy.’ You don’t get to stand for justice in these areas, and then attend the celebration of someone who reveled in his own public disdain for marginalized people.”