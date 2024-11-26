Jake Paul’s Company Blasts “Baseless” Allegations Mike Tyson Fight Was Rigged

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions released a statement dismissing allegations that his recent fight with Mike Tyson was rigged, and expressed hopes for a long-term deal with Netflix, which streamed the bout and saw significant viewership. The statement emphasized the legitimacy of the fight, mentioning that it was sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations and decrying accusations of rigging as baseless and illogical. Additionally, co-founder Nakisa Bidarian addressed the skepticism surrounding Jake Paul as a professional athlete, stating that the doubt “only fuels Jake to work harder and achieve greater success.” (THR)