Jake Paul, Mike Tyson To Fight In Live Boxing Match On Netflix

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, will face former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 57, in a live boxing match. The event will be livestreamed July 20th on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

With a professional record of 9 wins and 1 loss, Paul expressed his excitement, stating, “Whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson…you’re not going to want to miss this event.” Tyson added, “It’s a full circle moment…as I started him off on his boxing journey…and now I plan to finish him.”

This marks another foray into the world of live sports for Netflix, following recent broadcasts of tennis and golf events.