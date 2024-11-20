Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Match Drew Record $18.1M In Gate Revenue, 108 Million Viewers Globally

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match at AT&T Stadium generated a record $18.1 million in gate revenue, making it the highest-grossing event held outside of Las Vegas. Most Valuable Promotions says that’s the ninth-highest combat sports gate in U.S. history, and set a record for the highest-grossing gate revenue for a combat sports event held at AT&T Stadium. The match also drew a global viewership of 108 million and peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, which Netflix said Tuesday makes it the “most streamed global sporting event ever.” Paul defeated the former world heavyweight champion Tyson after eight rounds in a unanimous decision. (Variety)(UPI)