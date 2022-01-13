Jake Gyllenhall Was Completely Starstruck When He Met Brad Pitt

Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed to W Magazine that he was so starstruck when he met Brad Pitt that he completely spazzed out.

Gyllenhaal was working with Pitt’s then-wife Jennifer Aniston on The Good Girl, a film that has “a lot of very racy scenes” between the two, when the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor showed up on set.

He told the outlet, “I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right.’ He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange.”