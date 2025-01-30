Jake Gyllenhaal, M. Night Shyamalan, Nicholas Sparks Team For Romantic Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with Jake Gyllenhaal for a supernatural romantic thriller co-created with bestselling author Nicholas Sparks. Shyamalan and Sparks are independently crafting both a screenplay and a novel, respectively, based on the same original love story but tailored to their respective mediums. No studio is attached to the film yet, but Gyllenhaal has had recent success with the remake of Road House and the acclaimed series Presumed Innocent, and Shyamalan’s last feature, Trap starring Josh Hartnett, was a summer hit. Sparks is one of the most popular authors in the world, boasting over 130 million copies sold globally and multiple hit Hollywood adaptations of his work, like The Notebook and Dear John. (Variety)