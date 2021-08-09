Jake Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Think Bathing Needs To Be Daily

Celebrities have a casual relationship with hygiene it seems. After Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell revealed that often fail to bathe their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and don’t shower obsessively themselves, Jake Gyllenhaal confessed that he is not really a fan of washing. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also said that they only washed Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, as infants when could see “the dirt on them.”

Ironically, he was promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance at the time. The 40-year-old told Vanity Fair: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”

He continued: “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

The actor said he is always “baffled that loofahs come from nature” because they “feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true.”