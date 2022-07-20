Jak Knight’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

Following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Jak Knight’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The Bust Down actor was found suffering from a gunshot wound on a Los Angeles embankment Thursday (July 14th). A coroner ruled that his cause of death was suicide.

After Knight’s family announced news of his death last week, a number of stars took to social media to honor the 28-year-old comedian.

Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted, “Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.” Other stars such as Chance the Rapper, Workaholics actor Blake Anderson, and Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster posted in remembrance of Knight.