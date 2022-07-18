Jak Knight, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Pratt + More!

JAK KNIGHT DIES AT 28: Entertainment Tonight reports that comedian Jak Knight passed away unexpectedly on Thursday night (July 14th) at the age of 28. No details have been released yet about his cause of death. Knight was known for his stand-up comedy and for voicing the character DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth. He was also a writer for Big Mouth and Black-ish, and he co-created and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down.



SYLVESTER STALLONE CALLS OUT 93-YEAR-OLD ‘ROCKY’ PRODUCER: On Sunday (July 17th), Sylvester Stallone posted an image to Instagram that showed Rocky producer Irwin Winkler as a snake with a knife for a tongue. Stallone criticized Winkler on the ownership of the Rocky and Creed franchises. “A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest. After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?” Stallone wrote.

CHRIS PRATT ADDRESSES ‘INDIANA JONES’ RUMORS: In early 2021, it was rumored that Chris Pratt would become the next Indiana Jones. However, on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Parks and Recreation actor denied the rumors. “No, aren’t they doing ‘Indiana Jones’ with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?” he said. Variety reports that the quote Pratt is referring to is something Ford said on Today in 2019. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” Ford proclaimed.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE IDOL:’ According to E! News, the trailer for “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood” dropped on Sunday (July 17th). See Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd star in HBO’s upcoming six-episode series The Idol.