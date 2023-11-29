Jada Pinkett Smith Says She And Will Smith Are ‘Staying Together Forever’

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about the future of her relationship with Will Smith on Tuesday’s (November 28th) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. This comes after the Set It Off actor revealed that the pair had been secretly separated since 2016.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” Barrymore said, referring to Pinkett Smith’s memoir titled Worthy. “It sounds like you’re staying together forever.”

The Girls Trip actor replied, “We’re staying together forever.” Seeming to refer to their time apart, she added, “I tried. We tried.”