Jada Pinkett Smith Says Racial Pay Disparity ‘Has A Lot To Do With’ Her Acting Less

Jada Pinkett Smith weighed in on the conversation about racial pay disparities in Hollywood on a recent episode of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute. When asked if she related to Taraji P. Henson’s viral comments on the matter, the Set It Off actor said, “Absolutely.”

“My heart broke for Taraji, and I was also happy [to see] how courageous she was to speak about it in the way that she did,” Pinkett Smith said. The Matrix Resurrections actor also commented on how their situations differ, as The Color Purple actor is “the breadwinner of her family.”

Pinkett Smith added that her marriage to Will Smith has affected her offers. “Yes, people would literally say, ‘Well, you don’t need it. You’re married to Will [Smith],’” she explained.

When asked if this is the reason why she doesn’t act as much these days, the Girls Trip actor replied, “That has a lot to do with it and also wanting to get on the other side to help remedy that as a producer.”