Jada Pinkett Smith Says Oscars Slap Caused Her To Recommit To Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing to tell all, as her memoir titled Worthy finally hits the shelves. The Set It Off actress gave a talk at the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City Monday night (October 16th), sharing that she and Will Smith “did some really deep work together” after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

“When I was sitting at the Oscars, it clicked in. As soon as I was like, ‘Oh snap, you hit Chris?’ I was like, I’m riding with you,” she recalled. “I didn’t come into this place as your wife, but I’m leaving here as your wife because we got a storm we’re going to have to deal with together. I am not gonna leave your side.”

The Girls Trip actress revealed in her new book that she and the Men in Black actor have been secretly separated since 2016. “In 2016, we both were exhausted — pulling at each other, power struggles — and I had to go and really learn how to love myself before I could even identify what love looked like coming from somebody else,” she added during Monday’s (October 16th) talk. “I had to really learn that about Will. I wasn’t entitled to him.”