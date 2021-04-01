Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She's Been 'Infatuated' With Women In The Past

During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that she's been "infatuated" with two women in her lifetime. During a conversation with her 20-year-old daughter Willow, she said that she could see her “falling in love with a woman one day.”

Willow responded, “I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful. She’s so talented.'”

Jada added that she has also “swooned a lot” over other women, adding, “Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman.”

She also revealed that this was “early, early on” in her twenties.

Jada went on to marry Will Smith in 1997.