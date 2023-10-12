Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She And Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

In her forthcoming memoir titled Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith drops bombshells about her life and marriage to Will Smith—including that the pair have been secretly separated since 2016. The Set It Off actress also spoke with People in an interview published Wednesday (October 11th) about the Oscars slap and her history with Chris Rock.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” she recalled thinking, after Will slapped Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

Pinkett Smith also writes in her new book that Rock asked her out on a date once. Speaking to People about this, she said, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’”

The Girls Trip actress continued, “I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

The Matrix: Reloaded actress spoke with Hoda Kotb on Wednesday (October 11th) about her secret separation with Will as well. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said, adding that they “live separately.”

Worthy is set to hit the stands on October 17th.