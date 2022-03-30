Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About Healing Following Oscars Slap

On Tuesday (March 29th), Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence for the first time since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The Red Table Talk host posted text embedded in a pink box that read, “THIS IS A SEASON FOR HEALING AND I’M HERE FOR IT.”

The infamous slap was unpacked by many in Hollywood Monday (March 28th), and that evening, Smith apologized to Rock via Instagram.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” Smith wrote.