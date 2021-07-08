Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Addiction Issues

Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her past drug addictions. Smith revealed on Red Table Talk that she would combine wine and other alcohol with ecstasy and weed. She explained, “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”

She continued, “I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive. But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to — it’ll take me two bottles to get to … Okay, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

Smith said that she wouldn’t drink during the week but she would drink all weekend long. She explained, “When it’s time to go, we gonna go. So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go.”

Smith said she was able to go cold turkey after she passed out on the set of 1996’s The Nutty Professor. She explained, “I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my a** together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

She added, “I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that. People will not believe.”

Smith admitted that nowadays, she will only occasionally have a glass of wine.