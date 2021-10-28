Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her And Will Smith’s Sex Life

Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her sex life with husband Will Smith. During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada said that it’s hard maintaining a healthy sex life with Will Smith. She told her guest Gwyneth Paltrow, “It’s hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

She also agreed with Gwyneth when she said a person can feel “crushed” when their partner isn’t able to understand what’s inside their head. She explained, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same…I really try. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”