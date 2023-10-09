Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Experiencing ‘Bouts Of Depression’

In Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, Worthy, the Set It Off actress reveals that she suffers from “complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation” as well as depression. As a result of this, she shares how the state of her mental health has been in contrast with her “so-called perfect life.”

“For two decades, I had been putting on a good face, going with the flow, telling everyone I was okay,” she writes in an excerpt published by People on Friday (October 6th). “Yet underneath, bouts of depression and overwhelming hopelessness had smoldered until they turned into raging hellfire in my broken heart.”

The Girls Trip actress also addresses a time when she and her husband, Will Smith, “weren’t in a good place and hadn’t been for a while.”

“’On paper,’ it all looked grand — I had the beautiful family, the superstar husband, the lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune,” she writes. “By Thanksgiving, I’d fallen into despair and wanted to be on this earth less and less. This was not living.”