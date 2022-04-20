Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon + More!

RED TABLE TALK RETURNS FOR ITS FIFTH SEASON WITH NO MENTION OF OSCARS SLAP: People reports that Red Table Talk will return on Wednesday (April 20th) for its fifth season. Hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris, the show’s new season will feature Janelle Monae, Kim Basinger, Ireland Baldwin, the mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, and more. The promotional trailer for the new season makes no mention of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

RUST REPORT ON TRACK TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY: Deadline reports that the New Mexico state agency that has been investigating workplace safety violations regarding the fatal Rust shooting is “on track” to release its report by Thursday (April 21st). Spokesperson Matthew Maeza said, “We are on track to release the report by the April 21 deadline. I don’t have details about the report findings to share at this time.”

BEN AFFLECK TO DIRECT NIKE DRAMA FOR AMAZON: According to Deadline, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will be together again in a Nike drama directed by Affleck for Amazon. Damon will play former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro, who helped the company secure a shoe deal with Michael Jordan in the 1980s, while Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

IT’S ALL COMING BACK TO ME SETS RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me, featuring the music of Celine Dion, is scheduled to be released on February 10th, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in the film alongside Sam Heughan.