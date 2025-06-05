Jacob Tremblay Will Play Unabomber Ted Kaczynski For Netflix Movie

Netflix’s upcoming true-crime thriller UNABOM will feature 18-year-old former child star Jacob Tremblay as the notorious Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. Tremblay, known for his role in Room, will star alongside Russell Crowe as Harvard professor Henry Murray, who conducted controversial experiments on Kaczynski. Shailene Woodley will play FBI agent Joanne Miller, while Annabelle Wallis takes on an unspecified role. The drama follows Kaczynski’s descent into madness and his violent one-man campaign of bombings from 1978 to 1995, which ultimately led to his capture in 1996 after one of the longest and most expensive manhunts in history. Kaczynski died by suicide in prison in 2023. Directed by Janus Metz and written by Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves, the film’s production is set to begin soon, though an official release date has not been announced. (Daily Beast)