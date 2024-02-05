Jacob Elordi Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting A Reporter

On Saturday (February 3rd), Jacob Elordi allegedly got into a heated exchange with an Australian reporter outside of the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney. The Euphoria actor is visiting his home country for the forthcoming AACTA Awards.

Elordi was reportedly aggravated by KIIS FM staffer, Joshua Fox, who was asking him a string of questions. “Police were told about 3:30 pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man,” a statement by the NSW police reads. “The man did not sustain any injuries.”

The Priscilla actor is now under investigation by the NSW police.