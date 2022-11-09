Jackson White, Grace Van Patten, Bradley Cooper + More!

JACKSON WHITE AND GRACE VAN PATTEN ARE DATING: According to Page Six, Tell Me Lies costars Jackson White and Grace Van Patten are seemingly an item. White shared photobooth photos of himself and Van Patten kissing to his Instagram stories Monday (November 7th), seeming to confirm romance rumors. The pair were also photographed holding hands at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday night (November 7th).

BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK ARE SEEN WALKING ARM-IN-ARM IN NEW YORK CITY: Entertainment Tonight reports that Bradley Cooper was spotted walking with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk in New York City Tuesday (November 8th). At one point, the pair were photographed with their arms around one another. “Bradley and Irina are great co-parents to their daughter and love spending time together as a family and also just on their own,” a source told the outlet. “They have a good thing going and still have a lot of love for each other. They have so much fun together whether they’re just hanging out, vacationing, or going out. The connection and flirty vibe between them is strong and still very much there.”

LAUREN CONRAD AND KRISTIN CAVALLARI APOLOGIZE TO EACH OTHER FOR ‘LAGUNA BEACH’ DRAMA: Lauren Conrad appeared on Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s Back to the Beach podcast Tuesday (November 8th) and apologized for the things she said about Cavallari while filming the reality show Laguna Beach in the early aughts. “My biggest regret was, watching it, I called you a slut. I’m so sorry,” Conrad said to Cavallari. She continued, “Watching it, it was my, like, ‘Oh, I couldn’t believe I did that.’ Because I think where I’m at now, I would never call another woman that, or girl. And it was, for me, like, the most embarrassing moment. I was like, ‘Oh gross.'” For her part, Cavallari said, “I know. I feel the same. “I said some really dumb stuff and I look back and that’s my biggest thing. When I watch it now, I’m like, ‘I wasn’t confident at all. I was actually so insecure.” She added, “And I took it out on you in a lot of ways. And I’m so sorry for that. Because I said some horrible things.”

CAMILA MENDES SEEMINGLY CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH RUDY MANCUSO: On Tuesday (November 8th), Riverdale actress Camila Mendes appeared to confirm romance rumors with YouTube star Rudy Mancuso. One photo in a carousel she shared to Instagram shows Mendes kissing an unidentified man that many believe to be Mancuso, according to E! News.