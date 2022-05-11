Jack Kehler, Jennifer Aniston, Dave Chappelle + More!

JACK KEHLER DIES AT 75: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Big Lebowski actor Jack Kehler passed away on Saturday (May 7th) at the age of 75. Kehler died due to complications from leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition to his role in The Big Lebowski, Kehler appeared in films such as Point Break, Waterworld, Lethal Weapon 4, and Men in Black II. He also held roles in television shows such as 7th Heaven, NYPD Blue, 24, Mad Men, and The Man From High Castle. He is survived by his wife, Shawn Casey, his son, Eddie Kehler, his daughter-in-law, Mari-Anne, and his grandson, Liam.

PERCY JACKSON AUTHOR SHUTS DOWN RACIST BACKLASH FOR CASTING LEAH JEFFRIES AS ANNABETH CHASE: Variety reports that Rick Riordan, the author of Percy Jackson, posted a blog post on Tuesday (May 10th) denouncing the racist backlash that has arisen since Leah Jeffries was cast as Annabeth Chase in the Disney+ series. Riodan wrote, “Some of you have apparently felt offended or exasperated when your objections are called out online as racist. ‘But I am not racist,’ you say. ‘It is not racist to want an actor who is accurate to the book’s description of the character.’ Let’s examine that statement. You are upset/disappointed/frustrated/angry because a Black actor has been cast to play a character who was described as white in the books…You are judging her appropriateness for this role solely and exclusively on how she looks. She is a Black girl playing someone who was described in the books as white. Friends, that is racism.”

JENNIFER ANISTON TO APPEAR ON THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW’S FINAL EPISODE: People reports that Jennifer Aniston will be returning to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for its final episode on May 26th. Aniston was Ellen’s first guest on the show when it began airing back in 2003, and now she will also be her last.

DAVE CHAPPELLE’S HOLLYWOOD BOWL SHOW WON’T APPEAR ON NETFLIX: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced on Monday (May 9th) that Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl set won’t be appearing on the streaming platform. Apparently, Netflix made this decision before Chappelle was attacked onstage.