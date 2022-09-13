Jack Ging, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Elordi + More!

JACK GING DIES AT 90: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The A-Team actor Jack Ging died on Friday (September 9th) at the age of 90. Ging is known for his roles starring opposite Clint Eastwood in Hang ‘Em High, Play Misty for Me, and High Plains Drifter. He also regularly appeared on series such as Tales of Wells Fargo, Mannix, and Riptide.

GABRIELLE UNION TEASES POSSIBLE ‘BRING IT ON’ SEQUEL: Gabrielle Union discussed the possibility of a Bring It On sequel with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (September 11th). “I’ve heard many takes over the years, but I’m hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising,” she said. Union shared that one possible route involves her character, Isis, as the mother of a young cheerleader. “Imagine if her daughter was, ya know, a high stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There’s so many forms of cheerleading that we don’t get to celebrate. The possibilities are endless,” she said.

JACOB ELORDI AND CAILEE SPAENY TO STAR IN SOFIA COPPOLA’S ‘PRISCILLA:’ Sofia Coppola is bringing Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me to the big screen. Variety reports that Mare of Easttown’s Cailee Spaeny will star as Priscilla, while Euporia’s Jacob Elordi will play Elvis.

‘RAP SH!T’ RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON ON HBO MAX: Deadline reports that HBO Max renewed Issa Rae’s new series Rap Sh!t for a second season. The first season debuted with eight episodes in July.

YOUNG GIRLS REACT TO ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ TEASER TRAILER: Variety reports that the teaser trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, has received over 104 million global views. Zendaya, Halle Berry, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Nicki Minaj and Amanda Gorman all praised the trailer on social media. An adorable TikTok trend has taken off as well, with parents recording their children watching and responding to the trailer.