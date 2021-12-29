J.K. Rowling Will Appear In The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special

Despite numerous media outlets stating otherwise, it turns out that J.K. Rowling will appear in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. Following months of previews for the special, rumors surfaced that Rowling would not be appearing due to her transphobic comments.

However, newly released footage features Rowling as the cast speaks about the impact of her writing. “So many people were falling in love with J.K. Rowling’s writing,” says actress Bonnie Wright in the clip. Daniel Radcliffe adds, “I think it’s very easy to forget that at the time, people were talking about ‘the death of reading.’ ”

The speculation continues concerning the Rowling controversy, as The New York Post reports that she may only be featured in archival footage, rather than appearing alongside the cast. All will be revealed on January 1st, when the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special airs on HBO Max.