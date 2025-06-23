J.K. Rowling Says She “Worked Closely” With Writers On HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

J.K. Rowling has endorsed the upcoming HBO Harry Potter television series, describing the first two episodes as “SO, SO, SO GOOD!” The author noted she “worked closely with the extremely talented writers” on the show, which is set to be a “faithful adaptation” of her best-selling fantasy books. While Rowling has faced criticism for her comments about transgender individuals, HBO content chief Casey Bloys stated he is “not concerned about consumer response.” The series, scheduled to begin production in mid-2025, has announced a new cast to “lead a new generation of fandom.” HBO plans to adapt each of Rowling’s seven novels into a television season. (THR)