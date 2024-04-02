J.K. Rowling Mocks Trans Women To Defy Scotland?s New Hate Crime Law

J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series, has sparked controversy by mocking transgender women in response to Scotland’s new hate crime law. Rowling’s posts on Twitter referred to trans women as men, jokingly challenging the law and stating, “I look forward to being arrested.” Scotland’s Hate Crime and Public Order Act was introduced to combat hate speech and abusive behavior based on various grounds, including transgender identity. Rowling has repeatedly faced criticism for her outspoken hatred of trans women, which many feel has tarnished the reputation of her iconic franchise.