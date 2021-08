Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are parents to a baby boy named Cosmo.

The Black Widow actress’ rep confirmed the news to People on Wednesday (Aug. 18th), while the Saturday Night Live star shared the child’s name on Instagram with the note, “We love him very much,” and with a plea for privacy.

This is the couple’s first child together but Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who turns 7-years-old this fall.