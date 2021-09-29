Issa Rae Isn’t In A Rush To Have Kids

Newlywed Issa Rae says she is in no rush to have children. The Insecure star married Louis Diame in France back in July.

During an interview with Self, the actress said, “I’m extremely happy [being married]. [But] I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window. I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially—unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett—you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up.”

She added, “I want to do as much as I can while I still can. I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

She also opened up about her wedding, saying, “France was something to look forward to, for sure, but I, again, really, really foolishly worked up until it, ended Insecure, then was obviously editing it, and then went to go shoot another show for a couple weeks, then went to go scout in Miami, just did everything up until that event.”

She continued, “Then I did festivities in France, and that was still … it wasn’t vacation. It was still like you’re planning an event. It was fun, it was blissful, and coming back was hard. Coming back knowing that I had to go to work again and I was only out there a week was pretty devastating.”